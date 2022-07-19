  1. Local

Man in K’tan latest to be remanded for allegedly insulting Islam

KUALA KRAI, July 19 - An unemployed man was remanded for four days starting today to assist in the investigation of a case of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad SAW through a video posted on social media at the Magistrate's Court today. BERNAMAPIX

KUALA KRAI: An unemployed man is in remand for four days from today for allegedly insulting Islam through a video posting on Facebook.

The remand order against the 35-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Amal Razim Alias for investigation under Section 298 and 505 (b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Police arrested the man in Kampung Bagan Chekok, Pulai Chondong, Machang, yesterday, following a viralled video showing a man insulting Islam on Facebook. - Bernama