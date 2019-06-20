Man in possession of three air pistols arrested

GEORGE TOWN: A man who likes to collect air pistols as a hobby was arrested after being found in possession of three air pistols during an inspection at Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Bayan Baru near here, yesterday.

South West District Police Chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said today the 37-year-old man was arrested at about 5pm and police seized a small plastic bottle containing a ball bearing for the use of a pistol in the bag he carried.

“Subsequently, the police raided the suspect’s house in Lorong Mahsuri 4, Bayan Baru and seized a bag containing two black guns labelled “PT-85 Blowback” and P Bereta Made In Taiwan and three small cartridges of CO2 coloured pistols labelled “WE”, he said.

He said the police also seized a plastic uncovered box containing a pistol labelled “Walter PPQ” and all the items were found on the premises in the suspect’s parking garage.

He said the man who was a house renovator told police all the items seized were his personal collection.

Anbalagan said further investigations were still being conducted to find out whether the man was using the pistols for criminal activities.

“The suspect with two previous criminal records, including possessing air pistols confessed to collecting these items as a hobby and not for criminal activities but we are still conducting a thorough investigation,“ he said.

He said the man claimed he had purchased all the guns and ball bearings online.

He said the suspect was now remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 36 (1) of the 1960 Armed Weapon Act for possession of an artificial pistol and if convicted, the man could be punished for a year or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both. — Bernama