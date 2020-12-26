Man in remand over sister-in-law’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar man is in remand for seven days beginning today for investigation into the death of his sister-in-law, who was stabbed, at an apartment at USJ 7, Subang Jaya, yesterday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the victim, aged 45 and a sister of the suspect’s wife, was stabbed when she was believed trying to diffuse a fight between the suspect and his wife.

The suspect, aged 42, was said to be angry at the wife for not preparing enough food and had pulled her hair and punched her head in the 7 pm incident, he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect, who was believed to be drunk at that time, attempted to flee, but was arrested at about 8 pm yesterday.

The victim’s body was sent to Serdang Hospital for post mortem. -Bernama