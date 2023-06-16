Man in viral road rage case jailed nine days for slapping waiters

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The man who was slapped with a seven-day jail term for assaulting a female driver in Lata Iskandar last week, was today sentenced to nine days in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here for slapping two waiters.

Magistrate Qasiratuljannah Usmani Othman meted out the sentence after Mohammad Zaim Faiz Tarmizi, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally causing hurt to V. Dennis Pillai, 23, and foreigner Samir Das, at Glory 78 Steamboat Snack Corner Restaurant (Bamboo Biryani) in Tanah Rata at 4.20 pm on June 4.

Both charges, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

The court also imposed a fine of RM1,000 in default nine-day imprisonment for each charge and ordered Mohammad Zaim Faiz to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on June 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Punitha asked for a deterrent sentence as a lesson for the accused.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a minimum sentence, saying that his wife will give birth at the end of this month and has a small child to support.

Mohammad Zaim Faiz also said he regretted what he had done and promised not to repeat the offence.

According to the facts of the case, Mohammad Zaim Faiz hurled abusive words at the two victims because the food he ordered arrived late before slapping Samir Das twice on the left cheek and Dennis Pilai four times on both cheeks.

On June 9, the Tapah Magistrate’s Court sentenced Mohammad Zaim Faiz, who assaulted a female driver in an incident in Lata Iskandar that has gone viral, to seven days in prison. -Bernama