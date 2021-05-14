Man injured by homemade firecracker

GUA MUSANG: A 23-year-old man may lose his right wrist after a homemade firecracker exploded in his hand in Kampung Batu Papan here yesterday.

District police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim also suffered injuries on the face and ruptured eardrum in the 11 am incident.

He said the victim was rushed to the Gua Musang Hospital before being transferred to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai for further treatment.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition, he said when contacted today.- Bernama