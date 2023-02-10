Man injured in car collision with BMW moving against the traffic

GEORGE TOWN: A man was injured in the abdomen after the car he was driving collided with a BMW driven by a woman against the flow on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, midnight last night.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the accident happened at about 12.30 midnight last night at the Penang Bridge exit towards the city centre.

‘’A man in a Perodua Bezza from Sungai Petani, Kedah was heading to Taman Kristal, Mount Erskine, here when he collided with a white BMW driven by a woman against the traffic.

‘’As a result of the collision, the man suffered injuries to his abdomen and is still receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital Emergency Ward,‘’ he said in a statement today.

He said the driver of the BMW was also being treated at a private hospital in Penang due to a chest injury. -Bernama