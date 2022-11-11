Man installing internet wiring dies on roof

IPOH: A man was found dead on the roof of a house in Jalan Tengas, Taman Lela 1 near Kamunting.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call about the incident at 3.56 pm.

“The victim in his 30s is believed to have been installing internet wiring on the roof of the house.

“A team was deployed to the scene of the incident as soon as we received a distress call and we took the victim down using a stretcher,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer and the operation ended at 5.14 pm. - Bernama