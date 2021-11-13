Man issued RM4,000 compound for violating SOP -Malacca police chief

MELAKA: An individual was issued a RM4,000 fine for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Malacca state election and not for wearing a shirt with a party logo, said Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali. (pix)

He said the man was taking part in a walkabout which is banned during the campaigning period for the state election.

“The compound was imposed not because the man was wearing a shirt with a party logo but because of the walkabout programme,“ he told reporters here, yesterday.

Abdul Majid said the compound was issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

-Bernama