Man jailed 13 years, whipping for physical sexual assault on daughter

PUTRAJAYA: An odd job worker was sent to jail for 13 years after the Court of Appeal today upheld his conviction and the jail sentence for committing physical sexual assault on his 13-year-old daughter five years ago.

A three-man panel of judges comprising Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M.Komathy Suppiah also ordered the man to be given six strokes of the cane.

The man, who was released on bail of RM15,000 with one surety pending disposal of the appeal, was ordered by the court to begin his jail sentence today.

In the court’s unanimous decision, Justice Hadhariah said the man’s conviction for the offence was safe to be upheld and dismissed his appeal against his conviction and jail sentence by the High Court.

The 42-year-old man was initially acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court on April 20, 2021, for sexually assaulting his daughter, who was 13 years and four months old at that time, at an unnumbered house in a village in Kampar, Perak in July 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which is punishable with a jail term not exceeding 20 years and shall be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution appealed against the decision and on June 30 last year, the High Court allowed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the man’s acquittal.

The High Court convicted the man for the offence and sentenced him to 10 years in jail and two strokes of the cane.

The High Court also imposed an additional sentence of three years in jail and four strokes of the cane provided under Section 16 (1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 as he was in a relationship of trust with the victim, who is his biological daughter.

The High Court also ordered him to undergo counselling during the period of imprisonment and to be placed under police supervision for three years after completing his jail sentence.

Lawyer A.Srimurugan represented the man while deputy public prosecutors Solehah Noratikah Ismail and P. Sarulatha appeared for the prosecution. -Bernama