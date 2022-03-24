Man jailed 18 years for causing death of homeless senior citizen

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who was initially facing a charge of murdering a homeless senior citizen four years ago was today sentenced by the High Court here to 18 years in jail after pleading guilty to an optional charge of causing the victim’s death instead.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin came to the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Choon Wei How, 46, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence, but had proven a prima facie case for charges under 304 (a) of the Penal Code instead.

Section 304 (a) carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and a fine.

“As such, the court offers an alternative charge to the accused under 304 (a) of the Penal Code. And as the accused has pleaded guilty to the optional charge and a life is lost, a lengthy jail sentence is imposed on the accused,” Aslam said at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The court ordered for the jail sentence to begin from the date of arrest on Oct 31, 2018.

Choon is charged with causing the death of Lee Khim Kiat, 66, in front of a shoplot in Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak here at 11.03 pm on Oct 31, 2018.

A total of 14 witnesses testified during the trial that ran from Feb 24, 2021. - Bernama