Man jailed 30 days, fined RM34,000 for submitting false income statements

SEREMBAN: A former construction site safety supervisor was jailed for 30 days and fined RM34,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of submitting false monthly income statements and documents in 2018 and 2019.

Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed passed the sentence on J. Vasantha Kumaran, 39, after he pleaded guilty to both charges and ordered him to serve five months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

The court also ordered the prison sentence to take effect from the date the accused, who is also physically disabled, was arrested on March 13.

For the first charge, the accused was jailed for 30 days and fined RM24,000 for submitting a false income statement to the Seremban District Social Welfare Assistant in order to apply for financial assistance from the Social Welfare Department involving the Disability Workers Allowance amounting to RM4,800 for the period Dec 2019 to Nov 2020.

The offence was committed at the Seremban District Social Welfare office on Oct 7, 2019 in accordance with Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act which is punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same Act.

For the second offence, Vasantha Kumaran was fined RM10,000 for submitting five false documents to support an application for registration of the Construction Site Safety Supervisor Competent Person (OYK) on Aug 28, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, is punishable under Section 465 of the same Code which provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine or both upon conviction. - Bernama