Man jailed 5 days and fined for reckless driving on motorcycle lane

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was jailed for five days and fined RM8,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for driving his car in a reckless manner on the motorcycle lane of the Federal Highway last month.

Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar ordered R. Rhuobanraj, 30, to serve his jail term from today and to be jailed a further four months if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

Rhuobanraj pleaded guilty to the charge of driving his car recklessly and endangering the lives of other road users on the Federal Highway at 5.30 pm on March 17 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and a fine not exceeding RM15,000 on conviction.

A convicted offender is also liable to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years.

Earlier, Rhuobanraj, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a light sentence, claiming that he had not deliberately entered the motorcycle lane and he regretted the act.

“I entered it by mistake and could only get out of the motorcycle lane after being shown the exit route by a motorcyclist.

“I am not familiar with the roads in Kuala Lumpur. I worked in Bangsar and was forced to commute from Seremban to look after my mother who was a jobless single mother,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf sought a deterrent punishment as it was a serious offence which could endanger other road users. — Bernama