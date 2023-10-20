Man jailed, fined for possession of child pornography

TELUK INTAN: A man who works in a traditional medicine shop was today sentenced to six months in jail and a fine of RM2,500, in default five months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here for possession of child pornography.

Magistrate T. Ashvinii meted out the sentence on Liew Ming Hui, 24, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Liew was charged with possession of child pornography, namely a pen drive containing 19,011 videos and pictures of children at No. 19 Atas, Lorong 1, Jalan Besar, Rancangan Perumahan Awam 2, Langkap near here, at about 4.20 pm last May 29.

The charge was framed under Section 10 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) which provides a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Liew, who works in a traditional medicine shop owned by his father, was represented by lawyer Jude Pereira.

The lawyer had earlier requested for a stay of execution of the sentence, but was dismissed by the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan prosecuted. - Bernama