Man jailed, fined for possession of stolen car

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to seven months’ jail and fined RM2,000, in default two months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for possession of a stolen car.

Magistrate S. Mageswary handed down the sentence on Liew Kok Chung, 39, who pleaded guilty to a charge with possession of a car, worth RM30,000, which was stolen from one A. Prakash, 34.

She ordered Liew to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was last April 24.

Liew, who has a wife and two children, was charged with committing the offence in front of a BMW showroom at Jalan Sg. Besi, Chan Sow Lin, Cheras, here at 10pm last April 21.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad prosecuted, while Liew was unrepresented.

In another magistrate’s court, a former restaurant helper of Indian nationality pleaded not guilty to a charge with using force on a 32 female cafe employee with intent to outrage her modesty.

Sah Shiv Shankar, 32, made the plea beforeMagistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif, who then set June 29 for mention.

The offence was allegedly committed at a car park at Jalan Solaris, Solaris Mont Kiara, here at 6pm on April 11. - Bernama