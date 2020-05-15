Man jailed for insulting Sabah TYT

KOTA KINABALU: A man was sentenced to eight months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today for insulting the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Magistrate Afiq Agus handed down the sentence on Jolay Bonar, 51, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from today.

Jolay was charged with intentionally insulting the Sabah TYT with intent to provoke a breach of the peace by uploading a posting that insulted and degraded Tun Juhar on a Whatsapp group ‘UMPASTAR PRU 15’ on Nov 22 last year.

He was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction. - Bernama