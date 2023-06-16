Man jailed for mischief, criminal intimidation

SANDAKAN: A man was sentenced to two years and nine months jail by two Magistrates’ Courts here today for four counts of committing mischief by splashing red paint on the front doors of four houses in Batu 7 here and one count of criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Mohammad Azeem Mohd Ridzo sentenced Mohd Hasifuddin Yamin, 34, to one year in prison for each of the three charges, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offences. He ordered that the jail terms run concurrently from Nov 22, 2022.

Mohd Hasifuddin committed the offences at Taman Murni on Nov 22, Taman Kenari on Feb 21 and Taman Bahagia on May 16.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Hasifuddin pleaded guilty before Magistrate Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali to a similar offence that occurred in Taman Nuri on March 22 and was sentenced to 12 months jail.

Mohd Hasifuddin also pleaded guilty to intimidating a man by putting up a debt warning notice at his house in Taman Sejati, Batu 7 here at 4.13 pm on Feb 19.

The charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He was sentenced to nine months jail from the date of his arrest which was yesterday. - Bernama