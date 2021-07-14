Man just freed from prison gets two years jail for stealing motorcycle

KUALA LUMPUR: An ex-convict who was just released from prison two days ago was sentenced to two years jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today for stealing a motorcycle.

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan meted the sentence on S.Nagendran, 39 after he pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle belonging to Soon Tek Chai, 36, in front of a Kopitiam shop in Taman Seri Batu Caves, Gombak, between 7.10pm on July 9 and 8.30pm on July 10.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest, July 10. Nagendran was charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum jail sentence of a year and not exceeding seven years and can be fined.

According to the facts of the case, Soon, who was the complainant in the case, found his motorcycle missing at the parking lot in front of the shop where he worked as a cook before lodging a police report on the incident

Based on the investigation and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, police arrested the accused, who has 20 previous criminal records, in front of a convenience store.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni appeared for the prosecution while counsel M. Mariappan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented Nagendran. — Bernama