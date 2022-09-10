Man killed after being struck by falling tree on east coast expressway

KUANTAN: A motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by a falling tree at Kilometre 67.4 of the East Coast Expressway (east bound) today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Ismail Abdul Ghani said a distress call was received at 7.17 pm and a team from the Bentong Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

He said as soon as the team arrived, they found the victim, Muhammad Mustaqim Noor Azhar, 21, under a pile of tree branches.

Muhammad Mustaqim was later pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene.

“The body of the victim, who is from Taman Hijau, Karak was handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement tonight. - Bernama