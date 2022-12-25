Man killed, another serious injured after tree falls on bike

SEREMBAN: A man was killed while his friend was seriously injured when a tree fell onto the motorcycle they were riding on at Jalan Seremban-Tampin here, late last night.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 12.30 am incident, the motorcyclist Muhammad Ikram Mohd Yazid, 21, from Rembau, died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

The pillion rider identified as Ammar Zarif Mohamad Junaidi, 18, from Seri Kembangan, Selangor who suffered serious injuries to his body is being treated at the Rembau Hospital red zone.

“They were travelling from Senawang towards Rembau on a Yamaha FZ150 motorcycle when a tree on the left shoulder of the road uprooted and crashed right on them.

The accident spot is along a two-lane straight road with no street lightings so it was dark but the weather was fine when the accident occurred,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the body was taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Forensic Dep. - Bernama