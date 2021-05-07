Man killed, believed to be electrocuted

KUCHING: A 37-year-old man was found dead, believed to have been electrocuted, at a Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) substation in Kampung Muara Tebas here, at about 10.51pm yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, when contacted today, confirmed the incident and said that a team were rushed to the scene to conduct investigations.

“Upon reaching the scene, we found that the man’s body was in an electrical substation cubicle. The body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action,” he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.

Earlier, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said that the body found by members of the public before alerting the authorities. - Bernama