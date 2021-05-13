Man killed by former brother-in-law in dispute over children

JASIN: A man was stabbed to death by his former brother-in-law following a quarrel over the latter’s two daughters at a house in Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai, here today.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the 32-year-old suspect had gone to the house at about 7.30 am to fetch his daughters, who were staying there with his former wife.

The 36-year-old man was stabbed with a knife which the suspect had brought along, he told reporters at the scene.

“The suspect, who divorced his wife in January, came to the victim’s house to take his two children, perhaps to celebrate Hari Raya together. However, a quarrel broke out and the victim tried to calm down the suspect.

“But the victim was stabbed in the right ribs in the ensuing struggle,” he added,

The victim was rushed to Melaka Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, he said.

Mohd Sukri said the two daughters, aged eight and 10, were not hurt in the incident as they were hiding in one of the rooms with their mother.

Several family members of the victim fled from the house when the fight broke out, he said.

Police are hunting for the suspect, who fled in a Perodua Kancil.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect has a criminal record for dadah,” he said. — Bernama