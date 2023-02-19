Man killed by while trying to pull tractor stuck in padi field

KANGAR: A labourer was killed after being hit by a steel winch cable while trying to pull out a rice tractor stuck in a padi field.

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the victim, identified as 36-year-old Mohamad Sharif Hamdan, suffered serious injuries to his neck and left cheek.

“While pulling out the tractor with the help of a similar tractor, one of the cables tied to the tractors broke and hit the victim’s left side of his neck and cheek as he was standing between the tractors.

“The victim was confirmed dead by medical officers at the scene of the incident at Jalan Sungai Padang, Kampung Sungai Padang Simpang Empat at 4.33 pm today,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is still under investigation. - Bernama