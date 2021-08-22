Man killed, friend injured as car skids, bursts into flames on elite highway

CYBERJAYA: A 26-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained injuries when the car they were traveling in, skidded before bursting into flames at KM P5.1 of the Elite Highway, Putrajaya Link here today.

Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Mohamad Rashid Mohamad Said said the initial investigation found that in the 9.50am incident today, the Honda City car driven by the victim Ong Ka Hou, skidded onto the right shoulder of the highway before it was totally razed.

“As a result of the accident, the victim who was from Ulu Yam Baru, Selangor, was flung out from the vehicle and he died at the scene.

“His friend who was injured was pulled out of the car by members of the public before the firefighters arrived,“ he said.

Mohamad Rashid said the injured victim who is yet to be identified, was sent to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment while the victim’s body was handed over to the police.

“Our team arrived at the scene at 10.18am and the operation ended at 11.15am,“ he said, adding that the cause of fire and total loss were being investigated. — Bernama