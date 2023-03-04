Man killed in fight, eight Myanmar nationals arrested

JOHOR BAHRU: Seven men and a woman, all Myanmar nationals, were arrested by the police for alleged involvement in a murder case at Taman Desa Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram, here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the men, aged between 22 and 51, while the woman, aged 35, were arrested at about 11.45 pm.

Prior to that, he said, the police received complaints about a fight in a rented room and rushed to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations found that the fight broke out among a group of individuals after some of them got drunk. One of them, aged 32, was believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object and died in the incident, while another, aged 51, was injured on the right arm,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all the suspects are on remand until April 6 to facilitate police investigation.

The police are also tracking down another suspect, identified as “ Myint Hlaing, 41,” he said and urged those with information on him or the incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Nik Samsuriah Daud at 013-727 2120 or 07-386 4222. - Bernama