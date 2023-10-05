Man killed in fight, nine individuals detained

MALACCA: A manager of a private company was stabbed to death for allegedly making inappropriate comments in an incident at a food stall in Jalan Kenanga here yesterday.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the incident at about 4 am, the 35-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene. He was taken to the Melaka Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim and several friends who were drunk after partying came to the stall for some food and drinks, but after they had eaten, the victim and two other men got into an argument.

“Prior to that, the victim spoke to his friends about the breast size of a 26-year-old female customer and was reprimanded by two men, one her bodyguard and the other her boyfriend,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the argument then escalated into a physical fight involving the victim, the woman’s bodyguard and her boyfriend.

Christopher said a police team was rushed to the scene upon receiving a call from a member of the public at 4.15 am and found the victim unconscious. The victim was sent to hospital by his friends in a four-wheel drive vehicle.

The post-mortem found the victim died due to a stab wound to his heart, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said nine suspects, aged 25 to 38, including the bodyguard and the lovers, have been detained to assist in the investigation, adding that police also confiscated a knife and iron rod believed to have been used in the fight.

Meanwhile, the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today allowed the remand application from the police against the nine suspects.

The remand order for seven days starting today was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman. - Bernama