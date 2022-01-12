Man killed in four-storey shophouse blaze in Jalan Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was burnt to death while 11 other individuals were saved in a fire involving a four-storey shophouse at Jalan Dato Haji Yusof Off Jalan Ipoh, here this evening.

The identity of the victim, who is a Malaysian, has yet to be determined.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said when contacted by Bernama that they received an emergency call at 5.30 pm and sent fire engines to the location along with 40 firefighters from seven stations.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the fire began in a room on the first floor of the four storey building.

The spokesman said nine of the victims were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) vehicles while three other victims declined to be taken to hospital.

“We got the fire under control at around 6pm and was put out completely at 6.55pm but the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he added. — Bernama