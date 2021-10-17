Man killed, three others injured after car crashes into elephant in Kluang

KLUANG: A man was killed while three of his family members were injured after the car they were travelling hit an elephant at Kilometre 70 Jalan Kota Tinggi - Mersing near here, yesterday.

Operations Commander at the Renggam Fire and Rescue Station, Senior Fire Officer I Abd Rahim Razali said a team of eight firemen from the station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.59pm.

“The team managed to remove the car driver, identified as Ismail Daud, 37, who was believed to have died on the spot in the crash,” he said in a statement today.

He said the injured were Ismail’s five year-old son, his 65 year-old father-in-law and a male relative, who is in his 30s.

He said Ismail’s body was handed over to the police, while the injured victims were sent to the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kluang district deputy police chief DSP Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, in a statement, confirmed the incident.

He said the family was heading towards Kluang from Felda Bukit Tongkat when the car they were travelling hit an elephant that was crossing the road.

The impact caused the elephant to fall on the car and the driver was pinned in his seat in the crushed vehicle. — Bernama