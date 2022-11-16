Man killed, two injured in gas pipe explosion in Lawas

LAWAS: One died while two others were injured after Petronas’ Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) in Long Ugui, Lawas exploded at about 2 pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre (PGO) said a team from the Lawas Fire and Rescue station was dispatched to the scene after they received a report at 2.50 pm.

“Upon arrival to the scene, the operation commander said that the extent of the fire and explosion was estimated at a radius of 400 metres and that the fire also razed a motorcycle, an excavator, a bulldozer and a lorry.

“One victim, identified as Hadi Wiyono was confirmed dead inside the excavator, while two others identified as Hendrick and Gabriel Meripa suffered burns on the limbs,” he said in a statement today.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is understood that Petronas will issue a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Limbang Division Resident Sebi Abang has urged the public in the Long Ugui, Lawas area not to approach the SSGP project site following the blast incident reported today.

Sebi, who is also chairman of the Limbang Division Disaster Committee, also asked all parties not to speculate about the Long Ugui-Long Sukang pipeline incident.

“We will wait for the official report from the authorities,” he added. - Bernama