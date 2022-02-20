Man kills girlfriend in Malacca, takes own life

MALACCA: A man is believed to have stabbed his girlfriend to death before taking his own life in an incident in Taman Merdeka, Batu Berendam here, yesterday evening.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the 4pm incident, the bloodied body of the 22-year-old woman was found with stab wounds.

“We received information from a friend of the woman who said that the victim had called her for help during an altercation with her partner. A police team found the front door locked which later was forced open,” he said when contacted.

Early investigations found that the man had stabbed his girlfriend to death before stabbing himself, Christopher said, adding that police found a knife on his body.

Police also believe that the man may have tried to consume kerosene as he was foaming at the mouth and traces of kerosene were found near his body.

“Checks on the woman’s MySejahterta application also found that she was Covid-19 positive,” he said.

-Bernama