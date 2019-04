GEORGE TOWN: A man who failed to keep his anger in check may soon find himself on death row.

The 55-year-old has been arrested for killing his girlfriend with a crash helmet and will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal code for murder. The charge carries the mandatory death sentence.

On Sunday, he took his girlfriend K. Surinder Kaur Bedi, 37, for a ride on his motorcycle to the Esplanade near the Queensbay Mall. They had already been dating for a year.

It was already close to midnight and they were enjoying the scene. They had consumed some alcohol earlier and Surinder then accused him of seeing another woman.

The suspect flew into a rage and flung his crash helmet at Surinder. It struck her on the head and she lost consciousness.

The incident occurred in front of a crowd and several bystanders rushed to look at the victim. A witness later stepped forward to identify the suspect.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awan said the police managed to track down the suspect based on the account given by the witness.

Surinder died five hours after being admitted to the Penang Hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Zaimani said the suspect had been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.