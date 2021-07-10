Man kills wife before committing suicide in Perai

BUTTERWORTH: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide believed to be due to jealousy in an incident at their house in Taman Kimsar, Perai here today.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Mohd Ra’ais said the police was alerted over the incident by the couple’s 28-year-old son at 3pm after discovering his parents’ bodies.

“A team of police rushed to the location and found a body of a 54-year-old woman in a room with three stab wounds on her neck, chest and stomach.

“Her 65-year-old husband’s body was found hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen,” he said when contacted here tonight.

He said police did not rule out the possibility of a murder-suicide due to misunderstandings and jealousy.

Rahimi said police also seized a knife allegedly used by the husband, adding they would conduct further investigation into the incident.

He said the bodies were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama