JOHOR BARU: A man remanded for two days to assist in investigations into the case of three boys clinging to the roof of a moving car, was released on police bail today.

Seri Alam Police Chief Supt Ismail Dollah said the release was pending completion of the investigation papers by the investigating officer.

“The case will then be referred to the Johor Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions,“ he said when contacted here.

The investigation was conducted under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives or safety of others.

Last weekend, video recordings of the boys lying downwards against the boot, rear window and roof of the vehicle, with their faces looking upwards, went viral on the social media.

This then led to the man being arrested at his home in Taman Nusa Damai, near Pasir Gudang at about 7.45pm on Sunday.

One of the children, between the ages of 10 and 12, is the son of the driver of the car, a Toyota Vios. — Bernama