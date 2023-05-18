Man loses almost RM60,000 to online investment fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A man lost RM58,800 after being duped by lucrative returns offered via an investment (Bitfine) scam on the Telegram.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the 37-year-old victim had earlier met an individual through the application on March 17, but ignored the stranger.

“However, on April 27, the victim started communicating with the individual and showed interest and confidence in the Bitfine investment offered by the suspect after receiving a return of RM543,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation found that the victim made payments in stages from April 27 to May 8 in eight transactions to five different types of bank accounts totaling RM 58,800.

He said the victim then came forward to file a police report on Sunday after realising he had been deceived.

According to him, the scam is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud and the public is advised to be wary of all scammers’ criminal tactics that have caused many victims to be cheated.

Ahmad Sukarno said if the public has any suspicion on such matters, they should contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997.

“The public is also advised to visit the website https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ to check accounts involved in any fraud cases,“ he said. -Bernama