KUANTAN: A man was cheated of RM9,500 after being duped into providing loan assistance to an individual who posed as one of his friends.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said 53-year-old victim claimed that the suspect contacted him on Tuesday on the pretext of having a chat and to inform him of his new phone number.

He said the victim claimed the suspect introduced himself as ‘Gan’ and that he has a friend with a similar name.

“The suspect then contacted the victim again yesterday to borrow money.

“Then, the victim was asked to deposit the money into a new account and he did not suspect anything amiss as Gan often borrowed his money,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim only realised he was being cheated when he stumbled upon Gan in town yesterday afternoon and asked why the latter did not reply to his message on WeChat application pertaining to the copy of the receipt of the money transaction.

Gan, according to the victim, said that he did not receive any messages and never contacted the victim to inform his new phone number.

The victim then lodged a police report at the Maran district police headquarters and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama