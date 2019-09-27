Man loses RM129,000 for trusting ‘ASP Roslin’

KUANTAN: A 59-year-old man here lost RM129,000 after following a ‘”police officer’s” directive to transfer his savings to a temporary account for an investigation into alleged money laundering activities.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the incident unfolded on Aug 23 when the victim received a call from a so-called bank officer informing him about a loan under his name and instructing him to speak to one “ASP Roslin”.

ASP Roslin then told the victim he was involved in money laundering crime against which a court order had been issued and he should deposit RM9,000 to solve the case.

“The victim claimed the suspect repeatedly contacted him to ask for money on various grounds under the pretext of solving the problem.

“Worried that action would be taken against him, the victim followed the instruction to transfer the money to a temporary account after receiving assurance from the suspect that the money would be returned,” he told reporters here.

According to Mohd Wazir, ‘ASP Roslin’ promised the victim that once the court completes the necessary procedures and the case has been cleared, the court will return the cash on Sept 11.

“When the victim did not receive any updates on Sept 11 and failed to contact Roslin, he realised he was cheated and lodged a police report yesterday,“ he added. - Bernama