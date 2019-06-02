Man loses RM17,950 after being duped to invest in non-existent old coin business

KUANTAN: A former security guard suffered losses of RM17,950 after being duped to invest in a non-existent old coin business for almost a year.

Head of Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 56-year-old victim claimed that the suspect had contacted him through his social media platform on July 22 last year.

“He said the suspect then asked for his phone number and lured him to invest in an old coin business. Agreed, he then transferred RM600 into the suspect’s account.

“However, the suspect continued asking the victim to deposit a sum of money into several other accounts, prompting the victim to get suspicious and lodge a police report yesterday,” he said.

Mohd Wazir said investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code was ongoing.

In another case, Mohd Wazir said a senior citizen lost RM58,400 of her savings to the Macau scam syndicate, which had duped her into believing that she was involved in drug and money-laundering cases.

The 62-year-old woman said she was contacted by the suspect allegedly from a mail courier company in Kuala Lumpur on May 29 claiming that there was a notice of unpaid tax on her name.

“The call was allegedly transferred to a police station in Sabah and the victim was told that the case was solved, but she was involved in a more serious case and was required to talk to ‘ASP Yong’ from Bukit Aman.

“The victim said ‘ASP Yong’ gave assurance to settle the case on the condition that the victim would keep it a secret and transfer a sum of money into the given account number as a bail payment,” he said.

Mohd Wazir said the woman made 14 fund transfer transactions to the account before she realised she was duped.

He also called on the public not to fall easily for any such scams.

“If in doubt, call the bank or the police before making any fund transfer transaction,” he said. — Bernama