KUCHING: A man lost RM487,000 to a Macau Scam syndicate over allegations of drug smuggling and criminal breach of trust activities.

Sarawak Commercial CID chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the man in his late 20’s allegedly received a call saying that he has unpaid credit card arrears.

“The victim denied the matter as he does not have a credit card, later the call was connected to the ‘Terengganu police headquarters’ purportedly the victim was involved in drug smuggling and criminal breach of trust activities.

“Later the victim was ordered to open a new account and surrender all his banking details for investigation by the ‘National Audit Department’. Yesterday, while checking his new account, he found all his savings had disappeared,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mustafa said in panic and fear, the victim acted according to all instructions of the syndicate without checking whether it was scam operating via various media. — Bernama