Man loses RM90,000 in car sale scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was horrified after losing RM90,000 to a car sales agent on May 12.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the 36-year-old victim dealt with a suspect on the sale and purchase of a Honda HRV.

He said the suspect was a local man who worked at a leading car company in Jalan Damansara.

“On Jan 9, the victim made a booking with a payment amounting to RM500 with the suspect and the payment was handed over to the company. On April 29 to May 4, the complainant made a cash payment and online transfer to the company’s account number given by the suspect.

“Nevertheless, on May 11, the complainant received a phone call from the manager of the showroom who informed him that they had not yet received the advance payment,“ he said in a statement here today.

Amihizam said the victim had also been informed that the suspect was no longer working with the company and that he had identified the suspect for further action.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and advised the public to be careful with all fraudulent tactics of scammers.

“Members of the public can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSC) at 997, the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/0585 or any nearby police station on any suspected fraudulent activities,“ he said. - Bernama