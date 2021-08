BACHOK: A man lost his right thumb after he was attacked by three men over a pet magpie in Kampung Pauh Jabit, Tawang, here yesterday.

Bachok district police chief DSP Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said in the 5pm incident, the victim, Mohd Roslaidi Arifin, 42, also sustained injuries to his head, right calf and left knee.

He said based on the investigation, the victim was looking for a man named Farid, who he claimed had stolen his pet magpie two days ago, at a house of one of Farid’s friends named Jiji.

However, he said, when Mohd Roslaidi could not find Farid, he then held Jiji hostage by putting him in handcuffs.

“During the incident, the victim was attacked by three suspects, namely Jiji, Jimi and another unknown person, using a machete and a sword, causing the victim to suffer injuries,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the victim was then sent to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kota Bharu for further treatment.

Mohamad Ismail said police are tracking down the attackers to assist in the investigation, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama