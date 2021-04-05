Man missing after falling out of fishing boat

TELUK INTAN: The Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue station has launched a search and rescue operation to find a missing angler who was reported to have fallen out of a boat while fishing in Sungai Rubana, here yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Wan Azila Abdul Aziz, 27, from Kampung Sarang Tiong, Teluk Intan, has yet to be found after falling overboard while fishing with his brother-in-law.

Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Ismail Mohd Yunus said they received a call about the incident around 6pm and rushed to the area to conduct the search and rescue operation, which is still ongoing as the time of this report.

“The victim was said to be with his brother-in-law and is believed to have fallen into the river in an attempt to avoid some debris around the river.

“The incident caused the victim to fall overboard and his brother-in-law tried to save him but failed,” he said in a statement last night.

According to him, the brother-in-law is safe and has been sent to the hospital by members of the public for further treatment. — Bernama