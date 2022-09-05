Man missing after two boats collide off Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A man who went fishing is feared drowned whereas two others were saved after two boats collided in an incident in Sungai Sedili, near Jalan Kerisi, Kampung Sungai Sembayong here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Rafiee A. Karim said his team received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.11 pm before 10 personnel were deployed to the scene.

He said the team found the incident involved two boats measuring 15 feet (ft) and 30 ft.

“The accident caused all the local men, aged between 29 and 38, who were returning from their fishing trip to be thrown (from the 15ft boat) into the river,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

“One of the men, aged 35, is missing, whereas the two others were saved by members of the public. One of the (saved) victims, who suffered injuries, was sent to Klinik Kesihatan Tanjung Sedili,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora when contacted by Bernama yesterday, confirmed receiving a report on the matter.

“A report was received, and a search and rescue operation is being carried out by the Marine police, Fire and Rescue Department as well as local villagers to find the missing man,“ he added. - Bernama