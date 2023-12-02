Man missing, feared drowned in Sungai Pisang, Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was feared drowned while his friend was found stranded on the other side of the river at Batu 12, Sungai Pisang in Gombak here this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said a distress call was received at 6.57 pm and Selayang Fire and Rescue Station personnel arrived at the location at 7.30 pm.

He added that the two victims, aged around 20 years old, were bathing in the river at the time of the incident before being carried away by strong currents following heavy rain.

“One of the victims was found stranded on the other side of the river.

“A search for the missing victim has also been launched,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama