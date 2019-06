LAHAD DATU: A man, who was reported to be missing, is feared to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing in a river at a plantation in Jalan Temenggong yesterday.

The victim, an Indonesian, known as Rudy Gessa, 44, went out fishing at 4pm.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre in a statement today said the report on the incident was received at 8.02am today.

In this regard, the statement said a team from Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location 65km away to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

He added the SAR operation is still in progress and the latest situation would be updated from time to time. — Bernama