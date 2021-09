DUNGUN: The man who went missing while bathing in Sungai Dungun near Kampung Tok Kah last Tuesday, was found drowned, stuck on a river sand barge early today.

The Officer in charge of Dungun fire and rescue station Shahrizal Shamsudin said the body of Ahmad Firdaus Afiq Che Yusof, 21, was found by the sand barge crew at 8.15am, about 3.3km from the scene.

“The body has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Firdaus Afiq was reported to have bathed in the river with five of his friends last Tuesday.

-Bernama