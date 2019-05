LUMUT: A man who went missing while fishing near the Kampung Tebuk bridge in Kampung Bharu, Sitiawan here yesterday, was found drowned today.

Mohd ‘Al-Hazaari Othman, 51, whose last-known address was in Taman Kuala Kangsar, Kuala Kangsar, was found floating at about 9.30am from the location he was first reported missing.

Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Zaki Zainol said the search-and-rescue operations were stopped at 7.30pm yesterday and resumed at 7am today.

“The operations today involved 10 personnel and involved a search at the surface of the waters at the location before the victim was found floating.

“The victim body’s have been handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted, here today.

Mohd Zaki said the operations also involved the police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Civil Defence Force.

It is understood that the victim had gone fishing at the location at 10am yesterday with a friend before he went missing. - Bernama