Man nabbed, 10 kg of syabu seized

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested a man and seized 10.4 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM360,000 from a car in Taman Sri Rugading, Tuaran here.

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the 40-year-old suspect was in the Toyota Prado when police nabbed him at about 10 pm on Sunday.

“During the raid, a team from the Sabah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department detained and inspected the vehicle suspected of being used in drug trafficking activities.

“They found a box containing 10 small plastic packets of what is believed to be syabu weighing 10.4 kg,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the drugs had been sent by courier service from peninsular Malaysia for distribution in Sabah.

“The suspect also tested positive for syabu. Police are hunting down two individuals believed linked to the drug trafficking syndicate,” he added.

Jauteh said the suspect has been remanded for seven days for investigation.

Meanwhile, on the case of a six-month-old girl who was hacked to death by a relative in Kampung Ubi Sungai Pauh, Kinabatangan yesterday, he said the arrested suspect is believed to have been grappling with depression the past two years.

“It is learnt that the suspect did not get enough attention from his family, and he ran amok after allegedly getting angry that his child had been arrested for not possessing personal identification documents,” he added. — Bernama