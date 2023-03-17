Man nabbed after going on rampage at police air base entrance

IPOH: A man suspected to be drunk was arrested after he assaulted two police officers at the checkpoint of the Police Air Wing Training Base (PLPGU) here just after midnight last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said police were alerted to the incident at about 12.10 am involving the 30-year-old man, who crashed his vehicle into a roadblock near the guard post before going berserk when confronted by police.

“As a result of the man’s rampage, the two junior police officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“The man was arrested by a police team who rushed there to provide assistance at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspect had been remanded for three days until Sunday for investigations under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to obstruct civil servants from carrying out their duties and Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for drink driving. - Bernama