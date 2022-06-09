Man nabbed after video of him taking drugs went viral on Facebook

TELUK INTAN: The act of taking drugs which was uploaded on Facebook led to the arrest of a man at Chenderong Balai yesterday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said based on the viral video recording from the ‘I Love Teluk Intan’ account, police arrested the 46-year-old suspect at a house in Jalan Dato’ Haji Yusof Maidin, Chenderong Balai here at 5 pm.

“An inspection of the suspect led to the discovery of what is believed to be heroin worth RM832.50 in a black bag on his right shoulder.

“The suspect admitted to obtaining the supply of drugs from a man with the nickname ‘Apoi’ in Langkap and efforts to track down the trafficker are carried out by the police,“ he said in a statement.

According to him, the results of a urine test found that the suspect was positive for heroin and he had 16 previous criminal records related to drugs, theft and robbery.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama