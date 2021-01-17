Man nabbed again for illegally keeping 62 Murai Batu birds

JOHOR BAHRU: A man who was held last month for wildlife trafficking was arrested again yesterday and this time, for allegedly keeping 62 birds of the white-rumped shama (Burung Murai Batu) species without valid documents in Felda Bukit Waha, Kota Tinggi here.

Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban, in a statement today, said its officers nabbed the 43-year-old man at 2.30pm and seized 62 Burung Murai Batu, 35 carcasses of the same species and 51 iron cages.

The seized items are estimated to be worth RM15,000.

“The case is being investigated under Section 60 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years, or both, on conviction,” Salman said.

He said the man had been arrested in Teluk Ramunia on Dec 9 last year for attempting to smuggle 260 Burung Murai Batu to a neighbouring country. -Bernama