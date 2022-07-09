Man nabbed at TBS for allegedly obstructing police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a foreign national who is believed to have obstructed policemen from conducting an inspection at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) today.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar (pix) said the 35-year-old man was nabbed at 5.45 am and taken to the police beat base at the terminal for further action.

Elaborating, he said a police team patrolling the terminal had earlier detected a suspicious-looking man in front of Gate C.

“When asked for an identity document, the suspect did not cooperate and there was a scuffle during the inspection. Another scuffle ensued when he tried to escape while at the police beat base,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Idzam said the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Amendment 2002).

He also asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Cheras Police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, a two-minute, 13-second video showing the man being arrested at the terminal had gone viral. — Bernama